Turning Cold, Windy Behind Today’s Front

The first in a series of cold fronts is expected to pass through Region 8 today, but it won’t amount to much rainfall. The weather will turn windy over the next couple days, however, with gusts approaching 30-35mph. Highs in the mid 50s this afternoon fall to the 40s on Friday. By tomorrow night, a few snow flurries should fly but no accumulation is expected. Mainly dry conditions hold through the weekend, despite a second cold front. Our next chance of rain arrives by the middle of next week.