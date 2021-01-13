The Arkansas Pet Savers (TAPS) saw a record number of rescues in 2020

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Pet Savers, or TAPS, saw a record number of rescues in 2020. Volunteers say they think it is linked with the pandemic.
Since starting in 2014, they typically transport anywhere from 300 to 800 dogs on any given year.
In 2020, they helped 1,133 dogs.
TAPS is a nonprofit based in Trumann that takes puppies and dogs from rural areas or out of overcrowded shelters or pounds.
They especially focus on dogs that are in danger of euthanization.
They then find homes and other shelters across the country for the dogs to stay.
Volunteer Paula Cooper says that the pandemic has ramped up what they do.
“With the pandemic, if anything, it boosted what we do. I guess more people are sitting at home and are like, ‘man, I need a dog to play with,’ and we hope that doesn’t reverse when everyone gets back to normal life, and we get a whole bunch more dogs dumped on us,” said Cooper.
In total, they have 5 volunteers who do all the work themselves. Cooper says it’s hard work, but it’s all worth it.
“I love it. I probably love it a little too much if that’s possible, but the joy in the end seeing the dog we found in a pound that was skeletal, starved, no hope in its eyes, no light in its eyes. We see it go from that and into a home,” said Cooper.
Cooper says they need fosters. She says it’s not hard to do because they pay for food, vet bills, and even transport the pet until they can find a facility or home for the dog.
They’re also in desperate need of food donations and monetary donations for vet bills.
For more information on how to donate or volunteer, click here.
