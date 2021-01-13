Arkansas Senate panel advances ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas Senate panel has advanced legislation loosening restrictions on the use of deadly force in self defense, two years after failing before the same committee.
The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed the proposal that would remove the state’s duty to retreat before using deadly force in certain circumstances.
According to content partner KARK, the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Bob Ballinger (R-Ozark) said the duty to retreat aspect was being removed due to prosecutors not taking the issue into account as they look at cases.
It may be well-intentioned, but Ballinger said it was not the job of prosecutors to do that.
“I get that and the only problem with that is that it’s not really their job. It’s their job to enforce the law, not to make good decisions what good and better policy is under the law,” Ballinger said.
Sen. Stephanie Flowers (D-Pine Bluff), who opposed a similar bill in the 2019 session, said she was afraid the bill would turn people into “judge, jury and executioner.”
“But you got a gun and they said the magic words and so, ‘Pop’, you’re just going to shoot them,” Flowers said.
The measure now heads to the majority-Republican Senate.
The proposal failed before the same committee two years ago but was widely expected to win approval Wednesday, with five of the bill’s sponsors holding seats on the eight-person panel.
