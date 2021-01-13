Arkansas State women’s tennis releases 2021 spring schedule

Arkansas State women’s tennis head coach Kel Lange has announced the spring slate for 2021.
The schedule is highlighted by an 11-match schedule with seven home dates and a Sun Belt slate that consists of eight matches.
“I am really excited about this schedule,” Lange said. “We have never had this many home matches and I am excited to get the city of Jonesboro out to see some great tennis. It will be a challenge, but I feel like this team is built to win. "
The Red Wolves begin the spring season February 6-7 at RidgePointe Country Club in the College Tennis Showcase. A-State will play Central Arkansas on Saturday, February 6 at 4:00 p.m. before facing SEMO on Sunday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. Central Arkansas and SEMO play one another at 11:00 a.m. on February 6 at RidgePointe’s tennis facility.
Three weeks later, A-State hosts Louisiana Tech with match time slated for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27. The Sun Belt Conference slate begins March 6-7 with UT Arlington and Texas State visiting Jonesboro. The Red Wolves face UT Arlington on Saturday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. and Texas State on Sunday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. Two weeks later, A-State heads to Texas to face the same two teams, playing at UT Arlington on March 20 and at Texas State on March 21.
The final weekend of conference play at home is set for March 27-28. A-State hosts Louisiana on Saturday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. before the home finale against ULM on Sunday, March 28 at 10:00 a.m. The Red Wolves visit Louisiana on April 10 before closing the regular season on April 11 at ULM.
The Sun Belt Conference Tournament is scheduled for April 15-18 in Peachtree City, Ga. For the latest on A-State women’s tennis, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateTennis) and Instagram (@astatetennis).
2021 Spring Schedule
February 6 | Central Arkansas
February 7 | SEMO
February 27 | Louisiana Tech
March 6 | UT Arlington
March 7 | Texas State
March 20 | UT Arlington
March 21 | Texas State
March 27 | Louisiana
March 28 | ULM
April 10 | Louisiana
April 11 | ULM
April 15-18 | Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Peachtree City, Ga.)
Home Matches in Bold
