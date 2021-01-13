Craighead Co. woman pushes for convalescent plasma donations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is calling on all of you to be the hero.
“We need to donate for our neighbors, for our family members, for members of our community and this is an opportunity to do that,” Lynda Nash said.
Nash tested positive for COVID-19 in October and even had to spend 9 days in the emergency room.
Now, she credits convalescent plasma as one of the reasons she was able to recover.
She even had a best friend that has been on a ventilator for 19 days.
However, she knows the virus affects everyone differently.
Nash’s husband also contracted the virus, but he handled it better than her.
“My husband has donated for convalescent plasma, because it does make a difference, he saw that in my treatment,” Nash said. “I think it’s important for those that can whether or not you’ve had it or not to come out and give plus we still have people that are having accidents or need blood for other reasons and so it’s important to donate.”
She added that you should help now because you never know when you might be the one who needs donated blood.
You can help by donating at the Be The Hero Drive at St. Bernards Senior Life Center in Jonesboro.
