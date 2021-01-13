Jan. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Jan. 13, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Southwest winds pick up today as a high pressure center tracks eastward along the Gulf Coast.
Generally quiet and dry weather will continue this afternoon and tomorrow even though a cold front will sweep across Region 8.
Highs reach the 50s with sunny skies.
Conditions behind the front turn colder as we head into the weekend, where afternoon temperatures stall in the mid-40s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Jonesboro city leaders are contemplating a unique way to provide more affordable housing.
An uptick in fires has one Region 8 fire department offering tips on how to stay warm and safe this winter.
Today at the St. Bernards Senior Life Center, you have a chance to “Be the Hero” and help save lives.
A week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against the election results, President Donald Trump is on the verge of being impeached again. A live report at 6.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.