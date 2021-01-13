Lyon women’s basketball moves up to #22 in NAIA Top 25

After finally returning to the court for the first time since last year’s American Midwest Conference Championship, the Lyon College women’s basketball team won its first two games of the season on the road last weekend.
The Scots defeated Hannibal-LaGrange, 68-52, and followed that up with an 82-69 victory at Missouri Baptist. With their record of 2-0, the Scots moved up from No. 23 to No. 22 in the latest NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
AMC foe Columbia College dropped from the top 25 poll and is the second team receiving votes.
The Scots will return home for the first time this season when they host Stephens College on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.
