MAPC discusses more affordable living options in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents may get another option for affordable living.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission discussed adding cottage-style housing to the city at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Cottage Housing Ordinance features houses designed for 1-2 people without undergoing the subdivision process. The goal, the MAPC says, is to “encourage affordability, innovation, and variety in housing design and site development.”
“It kinda gives us another way to provide additional types of housing that we currently are not having,” Derrel Smith, Director of Planning with the Jonesboro MAPC, said. “We’ve had some of the local developers looking at different ways to find alternative housing in Jonesboro.”
Smith said the design is popular around the country, and he says many developers have already taken an interest in the idea.
The houses would be built in clusters with a minimum of four homes to a maximum of 12 homes, revolving around a common courtyard.
Smith adds these developments would happen in the highly populated areas of Jonesboro.
“That could be in the downtown areas,” he said. “There are some other areas, some older areas of Jonesboro this could work in. A lot of it will be in already-developed areas as part of a redevelopment strategy.”
The ordinance passed unanimously Tuesday, so this will go in front of the city council, where it will have three readings.
According to Smith, the hope is that the construction of these projects would start by the summer.
Also approved at the meeting were payments of in-lieu-of fees, requested by Cheddar’s. The restaurant, destroyed by the tornado and demolished in October, is looking to rebuild the location with minor revisions to meet new codes and standards.
