Mississippi Co. pharmacies administer COVID-19 vaccine

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Three Mississippi County pharmacies have teamed up to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Osceola.
Delta Drugs of Manila, Southern Pharmacy of Leachville, and Rose Pharmacy of Blytheville have been working together for the past two weeks to vaccinate people in the county.
According to Delta Drugs pharmacist, Jeremy Jackson, their goal is to complete 400 vaccinations for the first phase, with 210 of them being in Osceola.
With them having to cover every single town in the county, the team of pharmacists is working as fast as possible to get everyone vaccinated.
“Be patient with scheduling and the clinics,” said Stephen Hill of Southern Pharmacy. “We’re moving as fast as we can. Based on the numbers that I’ve seen from pharmacists across the state, we’re doing an excellent job.”
Hill recommended that people should still continue to follow CDC guidelines to protect themselves and others.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.