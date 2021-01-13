New state broadband map provides information, helps with policy

“This project puts Arkansas on the cutting edge of broadband mapping nationally,” Gov. Hutchinson said in the media release. “Broadband delivery is a top priority, and long before the pandemic, I asked state agencies to accelerate the closing of the digital divide between our cities and less-populated rural communities. Our diligence and proactive efforts put us in position to utilize federal funds we have received during the pandemic to enhance our broadband system. Our map identifies broadband sources by structure, a level of detail that allows users to find exactly where broadband is available.”