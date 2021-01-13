New state broadband map provides information, helps with policy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new statewide broadband map will help people get information on where broadband is in their community, plus will help lawmakers and others create policy on the issue, state officials said Wednesday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson released details about the map in a media release Wednesday.
Officials said the map could allow a person to get an area by address to find out information on broadband, how many providers are in the area, either business or consumer, as well as the broadband speeds for people to use.
Gov. Hutchinson said the program will help communities with the issue.
“This project puts Arkansas on the cutting edge of broadband mapping nationally,” Gov. Hutchinson said in the media release. “Broadband delivery is a top priority, and long before the pandemic, I asked state agencies to accelerate the closing of the digital divide between our cities and less-populated rural communities. Our diligence and proactive efforts put us in position to utilize federal funds we have received during the pandemic to enhance our broadband system. Our map identifies broadband sources by structure, a level of detail that allows users to find exactly where broadband is available.”
The project was funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, while CostQuest Associates worked on the analysis.
