Pharmacy prepares for vaccine Phase 1B

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Phase 1-B of COVID-19 vaccinations beginning in Arkansas on Monday, Region 8 News reached out to a local pharmacy to see how they’re preparing for the big day.
The Medicine Shoppe opened its wait list for the Pfizer vaccine two days ago. Around 500 people have been added to the wait list.
“That’s going to bring a whole new population of people. Behind the scenes, we’ve added an online scheduler,” Pharmacist Jett Jones said. “We’re preaching patience, and the online scheduler is the way to go.”
While their phones have been ringing off the hook, they have redirected them to their website for the online scheduler.
The short form takes only a few minutes to complete and as other phases for vaccine recipients open, they will work on this list to administer vaccines.
“There’s no shame on getting on multiple wait lists but it does help us out a lot, if you do get the vaccine somewhere else besides a wait list, you were put on if you can let them know it’ll save us time in the future.”
Jones encourages all of those seeking the vaccine, to check your pharmacy’s website or media to see if there’s an online wait list to join.
