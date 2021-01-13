Sex offender accused of raping child

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Level 2 sex offender is free on a $100,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with rape.
Mountain Home police took 30-year-old Jesse Avant into custody on Jan. 5, a day after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.
According to court documents, Avant is accused of raping a child less than 14 years of age “on more than one occasion.”
The victim reportedly told investigators she and Avant had conversed via Facebook Messenger and Snapchat.
During an interview with detectives, Avant “admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim,” the affidavit stated.
The court documents also noted that Avant is a Level 2 sex offender who lives in Baxter County.
According to the sheriff’s office website, Avant was convicted on Feb. 29, 2012, of aggravated sexual assault on a child in the state of Texas. The victim in that case was a 13-year-old girl.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.