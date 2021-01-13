Total cases, hospitalizations increase as active COVID-19 cases drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of total cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continues to go up in Arkansas, as state officials say the state saw a drop in total active cases.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state had 262,020 total cases as of Wednesday, up 2,467 from Tuesday. The number of total active cases dropped 607 to 25,095 while 65 additional deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 4,186.
“We continue to see the devastating results of COVID-19 across Arkansas. We lost an additional 65 Arkansans yesterday. Our efforts to wear a mask, keep our distance & wash our hands frequently must remain steady as we continue to distribute vaccine doses,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
The number of hospitalizations went up eight to 1,362 and 255 people were on ventilators, up 4 from Tuesday.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases.
Pulaski County was first with 378 cases, while Benton County was second with 284 cases.
Washington County was third with 269, followed by Sebastian County with 152 and Faulkner County with 108.
As for vaccines, state health officials said 102,657 doses had been given as of Wednesday, while 4,169 doses were given for long-term care by CVS/Walgreens.
State health officials also discussed on social media the updated timeline for people to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
