Upcoming virtual singing competition highlights artists across northeast Arkansas

“At a time when COVID-19 has seemingly taken away so much, we are thrilled to bring a virtual event to Northeast Arkansas that we know will not only lift spirits during the course of the competition but will have an ongoing impact in our community,” Nanette Heard, Executive Director of United Way of Northeast Arkansas, said. “Throughout history, music has helped to unify and heal people. We hope NEA Sings will inspire some fun and friendly competition, all while boosting spirits and raising funds for our community during this great time of need.”