Upcoming virtual singing competition highlights artists across northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A virtual singing competition gives the musical talent in northeast Arkansas a chance to shine.
In a media release, United Way of Northeast Arkansas announced the competition celebrates and recognizes the musical talent in Craighead, Greene, Clay, Cross, Randolph, Poinsett, Lawrence, and Mississippi County.
Named “NEA Sings presented by NEA Baptist and KAIT,” the competition will also serve as a fundraiser to support local musicians and bands.
It will serve as a single-elimination bracket tournament organized by a selection committee.
Registration is underway, and each artist must register by Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. First-round match-ups will be announced shortly after.
Winners receive:
- $1,000
- A Produced Musical Performance video by Anthem Pictures valued at more than $2,500
- A recording session at Back Beat Music including four songs, and two producers valued at $1,000
- A photoshoot with James Bickham Visuals
- Perform center stage at the next Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest
Money raised by the tournament goes to support the United Way of Northeast Arkansas to help with health, education, and financial stability.
“At a time when COVID-19 has seemingly taken away so much, we are thrilled to bring a virtual event to Northeast Arkansas that we know will not only lift spirits during the course of the competition but will have an ongoing impact in our community,” Nanette Heard, Executive Director of United Way of Northeast Arkansas, said. “Throughout history, music has helped to unify and heal people. We hope NEA Sings will inspire some fun and friendly competition, all while boosting spirits and raising funds for our community during this great time of need.”
The number of votes in the United Way NEA Sings fundraiser helps determine the winner of each match-up. Each $1 donated counts as a vote.
For eligibility requirements and to enter the tournament, you can visit https://www.uwnea.org/neasings.
