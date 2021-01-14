Arkansas State women’s bowling reveals 2021 schedule

The Arkansas State bowling team released its 2021 schedule Wednesday, as the Red Wolves will compete in six regular-season tournaments along with the sixth annual Southland Bowling League Championship.
A-State will start its season with a trip to Savannah, Tenn., Jan. 15-17, before traveling to Dallas, Texas to compete in the Prairie View Invitational (Jan. 29-31). The Red Wolves will begin the month of February with a trip to Dallas, Texas, to compete in the Bulldog Classic, Feb. 12-14.
The squad will host its annual home tournament, the Mid-Winter Invitational, Feb. 19-21 at the Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro, Ark. The Scarlet and Black will close out February with a trip to Lincoln, Neb., to compete in the Big Red Invitational.
The Red Wolves will close out the regular-season competition at the Music City Classic in Nashville, Tenn., March 5-7.
A-State will bowl in the Southland Bowling League Championship for the seventh-straight season, March 19-21 in Dallas, Texas, and hopes to earn their 13th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, scheduled for May 8-10 in Kansas City, Mo.
Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling page on Facebook.
