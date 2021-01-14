Community COVID-19 cases place over 175 school districts in ‘red zone’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There has been a drop in the number of community COVID-19 cases near school districts as a statewide health group said two key numbers have fallen.
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement released its weekly report Thursday for districts in the state.
ACHI officials said Jan. 14 that 201 school districts have an infection rate of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents in the past two weeks. Of the 201, officials said 54 of the districts had a 14-day rating of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents.
Now, 175 districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a two-week period while 22 districts had a 14-day rating of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents.
ACHI officials have noted that the infections are among the people in the community living within the boundaries of the districts and are not limited to students and school employees.
The following area school districts are on the list: *= New to the List
- Augusta
- Batesville
- Bay
- Brookland
- Cave City
- Cedar Ridge
- Corning
- Cross County
- East Poinsett County*
- Forrest City
- Greene County Tech
- Harrisburg
- Heber Springs
- Highland
- Izard County Consolidated
- Jackson County
- Jonesboro
- Lawrence County
- Marion
- Marked Tree
- Marmaduke
- McCrory
- Melbourne
- Midland
- Mountain View*
- Nettleton
- Osceola
- Paragould
- Pocahontas
- Rector
- Rivercrest
- Riverview
- Searcy
- Southside
- Trumann
- Valley View
- West Memphis
- Westside Consolidate
- White County Central*
- Wynne
