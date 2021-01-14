Desi Sills had 14 pts but Arkansas falls to LSU

Arkansas fell into a 21-point hole early in the first half and could not recover to drop a 92-76 decision at LSU Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Arkansas scored the first four points of the game, but LSU used an 18-0 run to take a 22-7 lead. After an Arkansas basket by Desi Sills, LSU reeled off an 8-0 run to lead 30-9 with 10:35 left and was in control the rest of the way.
Arkansas showed some fight in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 45-41 in the period thanks to 13 second-half points from Moses Moody and 12 from Sills.
LSU Had five players score in double figures, shot 53.1 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Razorbacks. 46-39. Darius Days and Trendon Watford each recorded a double-double. Days finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds while Watford had a game-high 23 points and 10 boards.
JD Notae led Arkansas with 22 points with three steals. Moody added 18 and Sills 14.Jaylin Williams had 10 rebounds, seven points and two steals.
Arkansas stays the road face #24 Alabama on Saturday (Jan. 16). Tipoff is set for 2:30 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.