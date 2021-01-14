Fast Break Friday Night (1/15/2021)

Fast Break Friday Night features high school basketball highlights, profiles, & more. (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | January 14, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 11:15 PM

Week 2 of Fast Break Friday Night was headlined by a 5A East girls matchup. Missouri signee Isabella Higginbottom dropped 37 pts as Batesville beat Nettleton 51-43. The Lady Pioneers improve to 14-0 overall, 5-0 in conference.

Game of the Night: Batesville 51, Nettleton 43 (Girls)

FBFN Game of the Night: Isabella Higginbottom drops 37 pts, Batesville girls beat Nettleton

Nettleton 73, Batesville 64 (Boys)

Fast Break Friday Night: Brandon Anderson has 29 pts, Nettleton boys beat Batesville

Jonesboro 86, Searcy 36 (Boys)

Fast Break Friday Night: Jonesboro boys rout Searcy to stay perfect in 5A East

Brookland beats Trumann (Girls)

Fast Break Friday Night: Brookland girls beat Trumann to move to 8-3

Osceola 65, Walnut Ridge 45 (Boys)

Fast Break Friday Night: Osceola boys beat Walnut Ridge in 3A-3 tilt

Rivercrest 81, Gosnell 59 (Boys)

Fast Break Friday Night: Rivercrest boys beat Gosnell in 3A-3 tilt

Marmaduke 66, Riverside 23 (Girls)

Fast Break Friday Night: Marmaduke girls hit eleven 3's in 1st half, Lady Greyhounds beat Riverside

Buffalo Island Central 55, Bay 54 (Boys)

Fast Break Friday Night: Jesse Kinard drops 30 pts, BIC beats Bay

Manila 50, Ridgefield Christian 41 (Boys)

Fast Break Friday Night: Manila boys beat Ridgefield Christian in non-conference matchup

