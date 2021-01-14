Fast Break Friday Night (1/15/2021)

Week 2 of Fast Break Friday Night was headlined by a 5A East girls matchup. Missouri signee Isabella Higginbottom dropped 37 pts as Batesville beat Nettleton 51-43. The Lady Pioneers improve to 14-0 overall, 5-0 in conference.
You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Matthew on twitter or like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.
Fast Break Friday Night (1/14/2021)
Game of the Night: Batesville 51, Nettleton 43 (Girls)
Nettleton 73, Batesville 64 (Boys)
Jonesboro 86, Searcy 36 (Boys)
Brookland beats Trumann (Girls)
Osceola 65, Walnut Ridge 45 (Boys)
Rivercrest 81, Gosnell 59 (Boys)
Marmaduke 66, Riverside 23 (Girls)
Buffalo Island Central 55, Bay 54 (Boys)
Manila 50, Ridgefield Christian 41 (Boys)
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.