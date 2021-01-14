Fast Break Overtime: Jordan Andrews drops 40 pts Tuesday in Thayer win

By Chris Hudgison | January 13, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 9:22 PM

THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - We can’t get to every gym on every game night, so that means there’s more storylines.

Fast Break Overtime takes us to the border where a Thayer Bobcat balled out. Jordan Andrews got buckets inside and outside Tuesday night. The final score was Andrews 40, Eminence 38. Jordan had 40 points as the Bobcats won 72 - 38.

Thayer is 11-1 this season and ranked #4 in the Missouri Class 3 state rankings.

