Fast Break Overtime: Jordan Andrews drops 40 pts Tuesday in Thayer win

THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - We can’t get to every gym on every game night, so that means there’s more storylines.
Fast Break Overtime takes us to the border where a Thayer Bobcat balled out. Jordan Andrews got buckets inside and outside Tuesday night. The final score was Andrews 40, Eminence 38. Jordan had 40 points as the Bobcats won 72 - 38.
Thayer is 11-1 this season and ranked #4 in the Missouri Class 3 state rankings.
You can get your highlight on Region 8 Sports
Email: chris.hudgison@gray.tv
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Region 8 Sports
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.