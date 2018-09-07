Breezy and cool Saturday on deck

We are starting out the weekend on a chilly note. We woke up to lows in the lower to mid 30s this morning. An upper level low continues to move north and east of Region 8 keeping us on the breezy side today. Winds will be out of the WNW at 10-15 MPH throughout the day. Some clouds will move through this afternoon, but we should see some rays of sunshine as well. Temperatures will top out in the middle 40s. As we head into the evening hours, winds will die down and the clouds will start to move out. Lows will fall back into upper 20s. Sunday looks like a nice day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 40s. We start a bit of a warming trend as we head into next week. MLK Day looks to be the best day out of the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. A cold front moves in from the north on Tuesday, increasing rain chances. Rain chances remain in the forecast throughout next week.