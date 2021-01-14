Heartland woman pieces together photo puzzle mystery

Poplar Bluff, Mo. (KFVS) - Sometimes solving a puzzle can be hard, especially when it doesn’t match the picture on the box.
That’s what happened to a woman in Poplar Bluff who received a personalized photo puzzle that wasn’t hers.
When solving a puzzle what comes first?
Maybe emptying the box on to the table and then picking out your corner pieces and diving right in.
But when it’s not the puzzle pictured on the box, solving it could be a little challenging.
“When I opened it, I’m like yeah this is not me, but I’m going to go ahead and do it and we are going to find these people and get this puzzle to them,” said Kaci Walker.
It all started when Walker had some photo’s to pick up at the Poplar Bluff Walgreens and a puzzle, that she didn’t order, had her name and photo on the box.
Walgreens told her she could just throw it away.
“I’m like I’m not going to dispose of this puzzle that’s somebody’s. So, I brought it home and did it real quick and I posted it on Facebook,” she said.
And once it hit Facebook, everyone started sharing it.
“Then three days later Gable commented on it and said this is for sure me and my girlfriend,” she said.
“I was so confused,” said Gable Kleffner.
But Kleffner said this isn’t a Christmas present that got lost in transit, they already have the same puzzle.
“That’s why we were sort of confused, because we got what we ordered and what we assumed was going to be the only one,” he said.
And to make this puzzle more interesting, Kleffner lives three hours away.
“The fact that it wasn’t just a couple streets away, it was a couple hours from me. So yeah, I had know idea how some system or some order got messed up,” he said.
Now that the missing piece in this puzzle has been solved, Kleffner and his girlfriend have another puzzle to make.
“Oh, we will have to make it up now. You know, with all this help of getting it to us,” he said.
