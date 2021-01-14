Jan. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Jan. 14. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The first in a series of cold fronts is expected to pass through Region 8 today, but it won’t amount to much rainfall.
The weather will turn windy over the next couple of days, with gusts approaching 30-35mph.
Highs in the mid-50s this afternoon fall to the 40s on Friday.
By tomorrow night, a few snow flurries should fly but no accumulation is expected.
Mainly dry conditions hold through the weekend, despite a second cold front.
News Headlines
A company is injecting new life into an old building in one Region 8 town and bringing dozens of new jobs to the area.
Is it safe for expectant moms to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
People all across Region 8 have lottery fever as both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots keep going up.
