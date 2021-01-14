Lottery ticket sales increase amid pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have continued to grow with a combined jackpot amount of more than $1 billion.
According to the state lottery office, sales increased by 20% as of Wednesday.
Gas stations in Jonesboro have said that ticket sales are doing great despite the ongoing pandemic.
Jordan’s Kwik Stop #2 on Highland Drive has seen sales triple since the jackpot increase.
“We’ve from running around $98 on just Powerball, to running around $300 on just Powerball and Mega Millions,” said manager Shelly Schoffra.
Just right down the street, Navid Budhwani, the manager of Highland Fuel Exxon, says that the timing was almost perfect with people receiving their second round of stimulus checks.
“A lot of times when the stimulus money comes they tend to go up, so we are seeing a better response with lottery sales,” said Budhwani.
People who do not wish to go into a gas station for their tickets can play with the Jackpocket app, which offers Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash 4, Cash 3 and Natural State.
“What you do is upload some money onto your account and purchase your tickets. It’s great concept,” said Mark Hearn, Director of Sales for Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
Drawings for Mega Millions are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m, and Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.