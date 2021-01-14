New program to help employers, employees alike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It is a 21st Century economy and officials say a nearly $15 million program will help both employers and employees build the economy, state officials said Wednesday.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, officials announced the creation of Ready for Life.
It is a program that allows employees to improve their job skills and get information on careers, while businesses can learn more about the talents of their future employees.
Hutchinson said the project is a win-win for businesses and individuals alike.
“This initiative combines a gold mine of information about educational and employment opportunities that will make it easier for Arkansans to enhance their education or to change careers even,” Gov. Hutchinson said in the media release. “Ready for Life will make it easier for employees and employers to find each other, and it will offer business leaders a quick snapshot of the state of the employee pool in Arkansas as they recruit talent.”
Nearly $4.5 million of the funding will go toward the state’s two-year institutions.
Officials said the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the Division of Workforce Services, K-12 schools and the state’s colleges and universities have worked on the project.
