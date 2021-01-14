Officials continue to investigate leads on who burned Poinsett County bridge

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - As of Wednesday, investigators still do not know who burned a bridge on Desmond Lake Road in Lepanto.
This is the second time the bridge has been burned, leaving police and firefighters asking “why?”.
Lieutenant Brad Felkins says that they do not have any leads.
The Lepanto Fire Department responded to the fire around 6 a.m. on Monday. Despite their efforts, the bridge was destroyed.
However, the sheriff’s office says the fire was intentionally set.
You may remember when the damage happened to the same bridge in August, leaving it closed indefinitely.
Felkins says it’s never a good idea to burn public property. You not only put the public and firefighters in danger, but you’ll also get an arson charge, which is a felony.
“If somebody sets it on fire, they don’t understand the ramifications of it. It becomes a danger to other people and a big inconvenience. It’s just not a good idea,” said Felkins.
Felkins says they’re still trying to find a motive.
If you have any information that can help with the investigation, call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-4444.
