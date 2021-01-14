Report: FBI arrests Arkansas man facing charges in US Capitol riot accused of beating DC officer with American flag

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV/KARK) - A Central Arkansas man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a police officer with a flagpole during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
According to content partner KARK, Peter Francis Stager was arrested Thursday evening in Conway on a federal warrant in the case.
KARK reported that the FBI showed up at a Conway home believed to be connected to Stager.
According to content partner KATV, Stager is facing a charge of obstructing, impeding or interfering with a law enforcement officer lawfully engaged in the performance of his duties during the commission of a civil disorder.
KATV reported that Stager was identified after videos of the attack were posted on Twitter.
“One of the videos shows him repeatedly striking a Washington, D.C. police officer with a pole affixed to the U.S. flag. The officer had fallen on the ground while being attacked by a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters,” KATV reported.
Stager was also seen on one of the videos, saying “Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building,” KATV reported.
Federal authorities were able to use Arkansas motor vehicle records to identify Stager.
Federal authorities also arrested a second Arkansas man, Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.
Barnett is expected to appear in federal court Friday on the charges.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
