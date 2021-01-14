TDH: More than 3,000 Tennesseans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported a case increase of more than 4,600 cases and 137 additional deaths Wednesday.
The state has seen a total of 665,499 COVID-19 cases and 8,148 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
TDH data shows there are over 657,351 active cases in Tennessee with another 588,974 cases considered recovered/inactive.
There are also over 3,000 Tennesseans currently hospitalized due to complications with the coronavirus.
The Shelby County Health Department has reported 479 new coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths across the county.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 75,000 coronavirus cases and 1,062 deaths have been reported. There are currently 7,487 active coronavirus cases and 2,760 contacts have been identified within the last 14 days.
The case count in nearby counties:
- Tipton County: 5,996
- DeSoto County: 16,475
- Crittenden County: 4,542
The health department resumed administering COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at the Pipkin Building. If you don’t already have an appointment you’ll have to wait because all appointments for January are filled.
In Shelby County, the safer-at-home order issued in Health Directive No. 16 remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 22. Click here for details on the directive.
Starting Dec. 29, officials can issue a $50 civil fine to owners of businesses in violation of the health directive and/or the county face mask directive. Commissioner Van Turner told WMC Action News 5 this was voted on and approved during a special meeting among Shelby County leaders last week.
The weekly test positivity rate is 17.2% - which is the highest recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 5:00 pm, hospital capacity was still limited with 91% of acute care beds and 95% of ICU beds currently utilized.
Below is a list of ongoing clusters at long-term care facilities. A COVID-19 cluster is considered completed once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across the Shelby County Division of Corrections.
