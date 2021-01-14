Railroad crossing arm comes down on bus, driver able to move it off the tracks safely

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon after a school bus had to move away from a railroad track at Highland and Cotton in Jonesboro because of a crossing arm.
Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist said dispatch got a call around 3:45 p.m. about a bus stalled on railroad tracks.
Nettleton School District Director of Facilities, Ron Cooper, told Region 8 News a railroad crossing arm came down on top of the bus. He said the driver was able to get the bus off the tracks and into a safe area, noting that everyone was safe.
Initial reports indicated that students were being taken off the bus, but Cooper said that wasn’t needed because the driver was able to clear the tracks.
Police quickly cleared the scene and no other issues were reported.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.