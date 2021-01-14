Wynne Public Schools search for new superintendent

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne Public Schools is on the hunt for their next superintendent. The school board hired a search firm and has been interviewing six candidates since Jan. 5.
The candidate list includes:
- Bruce Guthrie, Wynne High School Principal
- Dr. Kenneth Moore, Superintendent, Concord
- Stephanie Lyons, Asst. Superintendent, Wynne
- Dr. Keith McGee, Asst. Superintendent, N. Little Rock
- William Robertson, Asst. Superintendent, Oxford (Miss.) School District
- Dr. Andy Curry, Asst. Superintendent, Ozark Mountain School District
Wednesday night will be the final interview. The board will have a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. to discuss who will be hired.
School Board President Stacie Schlenker says that current superintendent Carl Easley communicated that he wishes to retire after his contract is up for the 2020-2021 school year.
Schlenker says the board is doing everything they can to hire the right candidate.
“We pride ourselves on being the jewel of the Delta, so for our community finding the right superintendent, it’s very important. The school district is a very large part of our community,” Schlenker said.
The incoming superintendent will serve for the next three years.
You may remember last year when the board voted 3 to 2 to buy out the remainder of Easley’s contract and terminate him. No reason was ever given.
One week later, Easley was reinstated after former board President Shannon Hobbs and board member Jackie Clark reversed their votes.
Region 8 News will bring you more updates on the board’s decision.
