ArDOT seeking public input on Hwy. 49 widening proposal

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) has proposed widening a busy Northeast Arkansas highway, but first they want to hear from you.
ArDOT will conduct an online public involvement meeting to discuss widening Highway 49 from two to four lanes in Paragould.
Now until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, the public can listen, view meeting materials, and submit written comments on ArDOT’s website.
Citizens will also have a chance to ask questions during a live virtual presentation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
For those who do not have internet access, questions and comments can be submitted by calling Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 or by mailing: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209
