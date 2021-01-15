Arkansas State women’s bowling 3rd after Day 1 of Lady Techsters Invitational

The Arkansas State Women’s bowling team is in third place after the first day of competition at the Lady Techsters Invitational in Savannah, Tenn.
The Red Wolves finished the first day of competition 2-3, with a 4,670 total pinfall for a 186.8 average. A-State will continue action at the Lady Techsters Invite, Saturday, Jan. 16, when it competes in traditional style matches at the Smyrna Bowling Center. Sunday will consist of three best-of-seven Baker format matches.
Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling page on Facebook.
