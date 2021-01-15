City issues notice to The Mall at Turtle Creek, ordering cleanup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro has issued a 30-day notice to The Mall at Turtle Creek owners, Brookfield Properties of Chicago, ordering the property to be cleaned up.
The city, citing that it has been almost 10 months since the March 28 tornado, noted that city code enforcement declared the eastern portion of the mall a “hazard to the public” and a “nuisance against public health.”
In a letter to The Mall at Turtle Creek General Manager Rick Jackson, Brookfield Properties has 60 days to get a demolition permit and removal and cleanup.
The letter notes that if those things are not done, that issue will be brought before the city council.
