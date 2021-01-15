Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated January 16 at 10:02 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 9:55 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 267,635 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 216,339 confirmed cases
    • 51,296 probable cases
  • 237,729 recoveries
  • 25,613 active cases
    • 17,933 confirmed active cases
    • 7,680 probable active cases
  • 4,263 total deaths
    • 3,525 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 738 deaths among probable cases
  • 1,314 currently hospitalized
    • 434 in ICU
    • 226 on ventilators
  • 2,556,090 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 19.7% positive antigen tests
  • 2,279,325 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, Jan. 15:

  1. Pulaski: 365
  2. Benton: 277
  3. Washington: 235
  4. Faulkner: 164
  5. Sebastian: 163

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,437 191 2,161 85 15,105
Clay 1,467 109 1,319 38 13,721
Cleburne 1,579 210 1,324 45 16,775
Craighead 11,399 813 10,436 149 87,490
Crittenden 4,994 380 4,533 79 30,854
Cross 1,677 158 1,480 39 12,823
Greene 5,049 380 4,610 59 35,868
Independence 3,218 269 2,843 106 28,479
Jackson 2,981 90 2,863 28 20,255
Lawrence 1,788 109 1,639 40 11,248
Mississippi 4,840 239 4,499 101 29,612
Poinsett 2,704 208 2,427 69 20,056
Randolph 1,708 157 1,507 44 14,133
St. Francis 3,090 213 2,851 26 24,413
Sharp 1,368 135 1,195 38 12,372
Stone 861 73 761 27 8,350
White 5,830 553 5,201 75 38,693
Woodruff 479 81 393 5 5,926

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

