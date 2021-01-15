Did you feel it? M 2.8 quake recorded near Blytheville

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake Friday near Blytheville.
The USGS reported the quake occurred at 12:17 p.m. and was centered about 1.2 miles north of Blytheville. It had a preliminary magnitude of 2.8 with a depth of about 11.2 kilometers.
The Blytheville Police Department stated the quake was located around North Division Street and June Gosnell Drive near the hospital.
So far, the department has not received any reports of damage or injury.
Several of our viewers in that area reported hearing a “loud boom” and said there was “no mistake, it was an earthquake.”
By 12:40 p.m., the USGS had received 12 reports of citizens feeling the quake.
Blytheville Mayor James Sanders said that he had stepped outside of his office when he heard a “loud boom” and he felt a bit of a “jolt”.
Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle said she was in her office when she felt the quake.
“It felt like someone took a—threw a big boulder, threw it onto the ground. And my patient next door, he said that he thought he shifted, like his whole room shifted. I thought somebody tried to suck me into the ground,” said Dr. Andrews-Pirtle.
Blytheville Police mentioned that they received calls from people who lived in almost every direction of town.
