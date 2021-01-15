Hospitalizations, total COVID-19 cases increase in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw increases in both hospitalizations and total COVID-19 cases while seeing fewer active cases in the past week or so, state officials said Friday.
According to a Tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state had nearly 1,700 fewer active cases as health care workers continue to distribute vaccine doses around the state.
As of Friday, Arkansas had 267,635 total cases, up 3,124 from Thursday’s numbers.
There are 25,613 total active cases as of Friday, up 873 from Thursday; while the number of total deaths increased by 35 to 4,263.
Of the 35 deaths statewide, four of the deaths were in Region 8 - one death each in Baxter, Cross, Independence and Jackson counties.
Officials said 1,314 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, up 19 from Thursday, while the number of people on ventilators dropped 15 to 226 on Friday.
There were no Region 8 counties in the Top 5 in new cases.
Pulaski County was first in the state, with 365 cases, followed by Benton County with 277.
The state has done 194,000 PCR and antigen tests so far this month, while state officials also said 119,000 vaccine doses have been given so far and 5,091 long-term care doses have been given by CVS/Walgreens.
