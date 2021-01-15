Hundreds of area educators receive COVID-19 vaccine

Teachers in NEA Starting to get Vaccine
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 7:27 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that Arkansas’s teachers could get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as Jan. 18.

But hundreds of Jonesboro-area educators got their shots a little earlier.

On Thursday, St. Bernards Healthcare vaccinated nearly 300 faculty members of the Jonesboro and Valley View school districts.

🖤💛JPS is proud of all our employees that got their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations! 185 employees were able to get...

Posted by Jonesboro Public Schools on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Jonesboro Public Schools announced on social media that 185 employees received their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The district expects more employees will be inoculated as soon as they are offered more doses.

Nearly 300 Jonesboro-area teachers received their first round of COVID-19 vaccines. (Source: Valley View School District via Facebook)

According to administrators with the Valley View School District, 110 of their employees also received their first dose of the vaccine.

Last night, 110 Valley View employees received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination! Thank you, St. Bernards Medical Center for providing this opportunity! #LTF💙💛🔥

Posted by Valley View School District on Friday, January 15, 2021

The Batesville School District in Independence County received their first round of the COVID vaccine on Friday.

According to the district, BSD was the first school in the county to receive them. Bryant’s Pharmacy provided the vaccines.

“This will allow our staff to rest over the long weekend,” Megan Renihan, communications coordinator, told Region 8 News. “This will help with our subs, sick days, and attendance district-wide during the pandemic.”

BSD receive their first round of the COVID vaccine! Thank you to Dr. Buffalo and Hannah,(both BHS graduates) of Bryant’s...

Posted by Batesville School District on Friday, January 15, 2021

