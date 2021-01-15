Hundreds of area educators receive COVID-19 vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that Arkansas’s teachers could get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as Jan. 18.
But hundreds of Jonesboro-area educators got their shots a little earlier.
On Thursday, St. Bernards Healthcare vaccinated nearly 300 faculty members of the Jonesboro and Valley View school districts.
Jonesboro Public Schools announced on social media that 185 employees received their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The district expects more employees will be inoculated as soon as they are offered more doses.
According to administrators with the Valley View School District, 110 of their employees also received their first dose of the vaccine.
The Batesville School District in Independence County received their first round of the COVID vaccine on Friday.
According to the district, BSD was the first school in the county to receive them. Bryant’s Pharmacy provided the vaccines.
“This will allow our staff to rest over the long weekend,” Megan Renihan, communications coordinator, told Region 8 News. “This will help with our subs, sick days, and attendance district-wide during the pandemic.”
