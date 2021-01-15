Jan. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Jan. 15. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Sunshine early today will give way to clouds and scattered wintry mix this afternoon, as an upper disturbance moves across the Midwestern U.S.
Any snow showers will have to overcome warm surface temperatures and dry air aloft.
It’ll also feel quite windy this afternoon with gusts approaching 40 mph.
Our highs today and into the weekend struggle to hit the low 40s but milder weather arrives by the middle of next week.
Rain chances also go up as a front stalls over Region 8.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A home for Region 8′s homeless veterans is $250,000 closer to becoming a reality.
After enduring multiple floods in the past few years, Black River Technical College has received a $1.2 million grant to keep the waters from rising on campus.
After losing a family member and surviving his own bout with COVID-19, one Region 8 leader is back on the job and making a simple request.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
