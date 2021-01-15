4-lane highway expansion will change several business fronts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An ongoing Arkansas Department of Transportation project, north of Paragould, will work to widen a 2-lane road into four lanes. Now, they’re looking to continue the expansion further.
Now, the second phase of the project will continue the five lanes from Greene Road 845 to Greene Road 835.
Along the stretch are several businesses. Larry’s Auto Sales has two locations in both areas.
General Manager Matthew Drew said they’re excited about the expansion. It will give customers better access to their business.
“It’s kind of wait and see but I think it will be beneficial for us, so I don’t have anything negative, per se, yet,” he said.
ARDOT has met with both store’s locations to notify them of upcoming changes.
Drew said they purchased property at their Purcell Road location to build along the highway.
ARDOT Engineer Brad Smithee said this new project, from Greene Road 845 to Greene Road 835, is not projected to begin until spring 2023.
For those living or working in this area, you’re encouraged to listen, view meeting materials, and provide written comments.
To make a comment, click here. The deadline to submit a comment is 4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5.
You can ask questions and make a comment during a “live” virtual presentation from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21 at this link.
