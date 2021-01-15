Man arrested in aggravated residential burglary case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces nearly a dozen charges after Jonesboro police say he put a gun to a woman’s head and threatened to kill three other people earlier this week.
Brandon Lakeith Wilson, 19, Jonesboro was arrested Jan. 14 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the 600 block of Marshall Jan. 10 after getting a call about a man with a gun.
Officers found Wilson had fired a pistol more than once at the scene, then fled in a vehicle that later crashed at Caraway and Belt. Wilson fled on foot but police later found the 9 mm handgun inside the vehicle, police said in the affidavit.
Officers also found out Wilson had forced his way into the residence.
“Wilson then began to beat his baby’s mother when another victim pulled him off. Wilson then put the gun to her head and threatened to kill her,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “Wilson pointed the gun at all three victim’s heads and threatened to kill them during this incident.”
Police also believe there was a separate incident a few days earlier where Wilson had gotten into an argument with another victim in the case, made threats to kill him and pointed a gun at him.
Wilson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary, three counts of aggravated assault, domestic battering-3rd degree, terroristic act-shoots at or projects an object that does not cause property damage or injury, aggravated assault on a family or household member and four counts of terroristic threatening-1st degree.
A $150,000 bond was set Friday for Wilson, who will be arraigned Feb. 26 in circuit court.
A judge also issued a no-contact order in the case, plus ordered Wilson to wear an ankle monitor.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.