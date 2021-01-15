One in custody after two-county pursuit, officials say

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was in custody Friday afternoon after a two-county pursuit along Highway 63, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates.
The pursuit started around 4:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 63B, just outside Hoxie, when Chief Deputy Tony Waldrupe attempted to pull over a vehicle for a possible traffic offense.
The vehicle went into south into Craighead County, near Bono, briefly before turning around and heading back into Lawrence County, where officers boxed the vehicle in before the Highway 63/Highway 91 intersection.
Bono police, Walnut Ridge police, Hoxie police, Arkansas Highway Police and Arkansas State Police all assisted Lawrence County deputies in the pursuit.
The case is still under investigation, Yates said.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
