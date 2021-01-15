Search for suspect ends in felony charges

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a suspected reckless driver earlier this week led to a pursuit by authorities and a search with a drone.
However, a Pocahontas man is facing at least eight felonies after his arrest in the case.
According to Pocahontas Police Department Det. Rocky Jones, Frank Hernandez of Pocahontas was arrested Jan. 12 after an investigation by police.
Officers got a call Jan. 11 about the reckless driver, believed to be Hernandez.
“Once Officers were able to make contact with the vehicle, a pursuit followed. During the pursuit, Mr. Hernandez struck a vehicle and fled the area on foot,” Jones said in a media release.
Pocahontas police, Randolph County deputies, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers and the Arkansas State Police then searched for Hernandez.
Police also used a drone from the Pocahontas Fire Department to try to find Hernandez.
Authorities then got a call Jan. 12.
“The next morning, the Pocahontas Police Department received reports of break-ins from two different car lots. A vehicle was stolen and was later recovered south of Hoxie,” Jones said.
Officers later found Hernandez, who reportedly admitted to being involved in the case.
Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of fleeing by motor vehicle, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of commercial burglary, theft of property and reckless driving.
A $150,000 cash bond was set Thursday for Hernandez, who will be arraigned March 2 in circuit court.
