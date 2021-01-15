Snow showers, gusty winds possible across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An upper-level disturbance moving across the Midwestern states could bring a chance of snow showers Friday afternoon to Northeast Arkansas.
Region 8 Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says dry and above-freezing temperatures could limit the amount of snow the area receives.
However, he warns even a dusting of snow could create slick spots on bridges and overpasses, especially in our far northern counties.
Coupled with strong winds, with gusts possibly topping 35 miles an hour through Friday afternoon, westbound travelers could experience “tough driving conditions,” McCormick said.
He added that an isolated power outage cannot be ruled out.
The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and will provide live updates.
