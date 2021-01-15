West Memphis alum LaTrese Saine flirts with triple double in SEMO win

Roshala Scott notched a double-digit outing for the fourth-straight game, finishing with 12. Up a point at the break, 25-24, SEMO distanced themselves from the Racers with a 27-point final period to close out the contest. The Redhawks shot 58.3 percent (7-12) during the quarter and missed only two free throws (12-14). Overall, SEMO shot 23-for-55 (41.8 percent) including 50 percent (6-12) from 3-point land. The Redhawks also connected on free throws at a 73.9 percent clip (17-23). The Racers struggled from the field, finishing 19-for-69 (27.5 percent) and hitting threes in a quarter of their attempts (5-20). The Redhawks held Murray State to a season-low 53 points. Katelyn Young paced the Racers with 17 points and Macey Turley chipped in 15. SEMO and Murray State finished dead even on the glass with 43 rebounds apiece. Thompson and Scott each tallied seven.