West Memphis alum LaTrese Saine flirts with triple double in SEMO win

On the night she was recognized for the most career blocks (147 and counting) in Southeast Missouri women’s basketball history, LaTrese Saine once again etched her name in the Redhawks record books for (single-game) blocks as SEMO (6-4, 4-1 OVC) bested Ohio Valley Conference rival, Murray State (5-5, 2-3 OVC), 69-53, Thursday evening at the Show Me Center.
Saine improved on her single-game blocks record (previously six at Morehead State on Feb. 8, 2018) with a career-best nine Thursday. The Redhawks also set a new single-game team record for blocked shots with 12 (previously 10 at EIU on Feb. 14, 2007) in their fourth-straight OVC win. Saine, a redshirt senior from West Memphis, Arkansas, chipped in a season-high 15 rebounds and nine points to complement her career-blocks (9) night and finish just shy of a triple-double.
Tesia Thompson led the Redhawks with a game-high 28 points including 17 in the final quarter of play. In the fourth alone, Thompson was 5-for-8 on field goals. From the field, she was 9-for-18 and 2-for-4 from behind the arc. Thompson was also perfect at the charity stripe, knocking down all eight attempts.
Roshala Scott notched a double-digit outing for the fourth-straight game, finishing with 12. Up a point at the break, 25-24, SEMO distanced themselves from the Racers with a 27-point final period to close out the contest. The Redhawks shot 58.3 percent (7-12) during the quarter and missed only two free throws (12-14). Overall, SEMO shot 23-for-55 (41.8 percent) including 50 percent (6-12) from 3-point land. The Redhawks also connected on free throws at a 73.9 percent clip (17-23). The Racers struggled from the field, finishing 19-for-69 (27.5 percent) and hitting threes in a quarter of their attempts (5-20). The Redhawks held Murray State to a season-low 53 points. Katelyn Young paced the Racers with 17 points and Macey Turley chipped in 15. SEMO and Murray State finished dead even on the glass with 43 rebounds apiece. Thompson and Scott each tallied seven.
Terri Smith made her first career start as a Redhawk with the absence of Taelour Pruitt due to injury. Smith matched a personal-best six points in a career-high 36 minutes of court time. The victory also marked head coach Rekha Patterson’s 50th career OVC win.
SEMO will continue its homestand Saturday when they face Austin Peay (7-3, 5-1 OVC) at the Show Me Center. Tip is set for 1 p.m., CT.
