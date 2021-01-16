Arkansas governor to get coronavirus vaccine next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas’ governor is getting the coronavirus vaccination next week.
Hutchinson’s office said the governor planned to get his first dose Monday at the state Department of Health.
The state on Friday said 124,156 of the 324,400 vaccine doses it has received have been given.
The 70-year-old Hutchinson has previously said he didn’t want to jump ahead of health care workers in getting the shot.
Starting Monday he’ll be eligible because of his age. The state’s vaccine distribution plan allows teachers and people at least 70 years old to get their shots starting next week.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.