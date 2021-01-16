Caleb Fields has 19 pts, Arkansas State men beat ULM

ULM scored the first six points of the second half to lead, 42-40, but that was the last time the Warhawks had the lead. After Caleb Fields sank back-to-back free throws to put A-State ahead 45-44 with 16:25 to play, the Red Wolves held the lead for the remainder of the game. A-State led by as many as six in the half, leading 74-68 with 40 seconds to play. ULM free throws cut the Red Wolves lead to two and a missed free throw gave the Warhawks the ball with seven seconds to play.