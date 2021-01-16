Jonesboro Red Cross donation center to close Feb. 1

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The American Red Cross donation center in Jonesboro will be closing Feb. 1, officials said Saturday, citing a decrease in planned platelet distributions.
According to a media release from the American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas, officials considered many options before making the decision.
“After careful consideration, the American Red Cross has made the decision to close our Jonesboro donation center in Arkansas on Feb. 1, 2021. With a decrease in planned platelet distributions, the Red Cross needs to adjust its operations in order to deliver cost-effective and reliable products and services for patients in need,” the statement noted. “The Red Cross will continue to hold blood drives in the Jonesboro area. We encourage our valued blood donors to continue giving blood with the Red Cross at area blood drives to help meet patient needs. For questions about where to donate blood, please call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.”
Officials noted that the closure will not impact the availability of blood, plasma and other blood products to area hospitals and patients.
Also, the Red Cross will work to help people in disaster situations, officials said.
“As part of our broader humanitarian mission, the Red Cross will also continue to provide disaster preparedness and response activities, services to military members, veterans and their families, and health and safety training. We remain committed to the communities we serve here in Arkansas and stand ready to provide assistance when needed.”
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
