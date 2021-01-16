Jonesboro Red Cross donation center to close Feb. 1

“After careful consideration, the American Red Cross has made the decision to close our Jonesboro donation center in Arkansas on Feb. 1, 2021. With a decrease in planned platelet distributions, the Red Cross needs to adjust its operations in order to deliver cost-effective and reliable products and services for patients in need,” the statement noted. “The Red Cross will continue to hold blood drives in the Jonesboro area. We encourage our valued blood donors to continue giving blood with the Red Cross at area blood drives to help meet patient needs. For questions about where to donate blood, please call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.”