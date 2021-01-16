No criminal wrongdoing found in Brookland School District misuse of public funds investigation, sheriff says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office found no criminal wrongdoing in connection with a misuse of public funds investigation involving the Brookland School District, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said Saturday.
Boyd said his office received a report from Arkansas Legislative Audit on the issue.
Details about what caused the criminal investigation to happen were not released Saturday.
However, Boyd said further details should be released Tuesday.
