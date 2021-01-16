Memphis flight deemed secure after “non-specified threat”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A flight that was set to depart Memphis International Airport on Saturday morning has been deemed secure following a “non-specified threat.”
Federal agents were called in to investigate in the incident.
An American Airlines spokesperson said the American Eagle flight was set to department Memphis for Dallas/Forth Worth.
“We are aware of a possible security issue onboard American Eagle flight 4245, an Embraer 175, due to depart Memphis International Airport (MEM) for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). As a precautionary measure, the flight requested law enforcement prior to departure for further investigation,” said Derek Walls with American Airlines.
A Memphis airport spokesman described it as a “non-specified threat from a passenger.”
“The flight crew on American Airlines flight 4245, scheduled from Memphis to Dallas Fort Worth, identified a non-specified threat from a passenger prior to takeoff,” said Glen Thomas, the public information officer for Memphis International Airport.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed the agency was called into investigate the incident, however the agency “is no longer involved.”
Thomas says the flight will be rescheduled.
