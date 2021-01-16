Schools partner on solar project, use sheep to maintain fields

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Independence County school districts have found a unique way to maintain the fields for their shared solar array.
The Cedar Ridge and Midland school districts flipped the switch on their shared solar array Friday, becoming the first school districts in the state to partner in a solar project.
Cedar Ridge Superintendent Dr. Sherry McMasters said the schools began working on the project in January 2020.
“Being a partner with another district in this project just kind of solidifies the fact that you’re better off when you work with somebody else than you are in trying to do things by yourself,” said McMasters.
The solar panels sit on what used to be portions of the hayfield at Cedar Ridge, creating over a megawatt of solar energy total.
The schools are expected to save a significant amount in energy costs with the solar panels.
“Between $70 and $80 thousand a year is what our district alone will save,” said McMasters.
McMasters said Cedar Ridge plans to put the money they save toward salary increases.
Since the solar arrays are on a portion of the Cedar Ridge School District farm, agriculture education instructor Tim Cunningham was asked to play a role in the process.
“They approached me and asked what would I think about using part of our hay farm as a solar panel arrays and how could we integrate it with agriculture?” said Cunningham.
Cunningham came up with a unique way to use the new solar array in the school’s agriculture program, by using sheep to maintain the solar panel fields.
“So we have what’s called Dorper cross-bred sheep,” said Cunningham. “We have 12 on one side of the arrays here that are young and we’ll be breeding them and then we will sell the offspring, and then on the other set we have three more lambs that we’ll be raising.”
The agriculture program will now breed and sell the sheep that help maintain the solar fields, with the money made going back into their program.
“This will be used on the agriculture basis not only to save money for the school but also to help our program,” said Cunningham.
This not only benefits the agriculture students, but it also saves money for Entegrity, the company that built and maintains the project.
“It’s definitely going to reduce maintenance costs for us but the benefits are them kind of incorporating what they were already doing with something cool like solar,” said Regional Director for Entegrity Rick Vance.
Cunningham said the students will be handling all of the care for the sheep.
“The kids do all the hands-on taking care of, feeding, medicating, any management practices that need to be done the kids take care of those,” said Cunningham.
Thanks to a partnership with Entegrity, they will also be learning more about the solar arrays.
“Our students, not only are they learning about the animals and how to take care of that but they’re also learning about the solar array system,” said McMasters. “They are working with Entegrity to develop a curriculum that will work for our district.”
