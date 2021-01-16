Total COVID-19 cases increase, while hospitalizations drop in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported over 270,000 total COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, with state health officials saying hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators also dropped.
According to a Tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state saw an increase of 2,543 COVID-19 cases, compared to Friday’s numbers. The number of active cases was up 191 to 25,804, while there were 30 additional deaths in the state.
State health officials said the death toll as of Saturday was at 4,293.
Of the 30 deaths statewide, three of the deaths were in Region 8 - one death each in Clay, Craighead and St. Francis counties.
Craighead County also received 150 deaths so far due to the pandemic.
Gov. Hutchinson said in the Tweet that the work on distributing vaccine doses was key around the state.
“Our efforts to slow the spread of this virus are so important as we distribute vaccine doses across the state,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “Thanks to all for following guidelines.”
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, with Pulaski County number one at 354 cases. Washington County was second with 236 cases, followed by Benton County with 191.
State health officials also released information on the number of vaccine doses given around the state.
As of Saturday, officials said 125,789 doses had been given around the state.
About 5,600 doses have been given by long-term care by CVS/Walgreens, officials said.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.